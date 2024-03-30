Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,754 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

