Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,804 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,547,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,831,000 after acquiring an additional 115,138 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $117.21 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $86.45 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

