Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2,030.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,539 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 672.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 57,311 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 57,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

