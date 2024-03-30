Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.56. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.