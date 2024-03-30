Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 119,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 49,916 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.01. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.