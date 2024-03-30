Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $120.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

