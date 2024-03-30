Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.