Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 22,790 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,790 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

