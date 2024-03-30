Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 30,806 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,806 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

