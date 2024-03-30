Global Water Resources, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 88.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $12.84 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $310.34 million, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 9,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

