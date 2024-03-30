Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GFI. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $17.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Fields will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

