Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 3.4% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,142,000 after buying an additional 63,371 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,954,000 after acquiring an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,391,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,638,000 after purchasing an additional 100,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,894,000 after purchasing an additional 825,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $103.79 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $104.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

