Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,595 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IBB opened at $137.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.88. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.