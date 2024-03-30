Good Life Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 16,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 185,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

