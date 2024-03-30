Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ET opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

