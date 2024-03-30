Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $970.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $382.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $929.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $753.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

