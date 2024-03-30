Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 2,278 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

