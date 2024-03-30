Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 24,813 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,813 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.