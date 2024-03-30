Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Up 6.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $88.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Goosehead Insurance traded as high as $69.47 and last traded at $69.45. Approximately 131,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 264,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.99.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GSHD. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.
View Our Latest Research Report on GSHD
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,614,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 300,185 shares in the last quarter.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.88, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.29.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
