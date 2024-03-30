Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.68. 229,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,125,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Groupon Stock Up 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in Groupon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 7,040,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $90,399,000 after buying an additional 323,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,378 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 39,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 92,374 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,858 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

See Also

