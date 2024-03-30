Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Up 3.9%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 453,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,687,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 301.94%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 137.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.