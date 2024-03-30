Guggenheim Boosts Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target to $56.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VERA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

In related news, Director Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $13,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,156,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $13,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,156,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,471,009 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

