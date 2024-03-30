Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the February 29th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gulf Island Fabrication

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Down 1.3 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.29%.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.