H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $83.85 and last traded at $82.97, with a volume of 60581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.58.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,020,373.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,282.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,020,373.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,282.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,067,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,357 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 227,055 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.41.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

