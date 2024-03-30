Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HPGLY stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $197.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

