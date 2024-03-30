HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZyVersa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ZyVersa Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($8.89) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($11.17) EPS.

Get ZyVersa Therapeutics alerts:

ZyVersa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ZVSA stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

Institutional Trading of ZyVersa Therapeutics

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZVSA Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 980,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 3.17% of ZyVersa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.