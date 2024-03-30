HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZyVersa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ZyVersa Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($8.89) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($11.17) EPS.
Shares of ZVSA stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.
ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.
