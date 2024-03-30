HC Wainwright Comments on Precision BioSciences, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report issued on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Precision BioSciences Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Precision BioSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 235.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 37.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $49,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,005 shares of company stock valued at $64,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

