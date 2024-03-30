HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

Super League Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLE opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.95. Super League Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super League Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super League Enterprise by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super League Enterprise by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super League Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super League Enterprise by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

