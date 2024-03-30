HC Wainwright Weighs in on BioLineRx Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BioLineRx Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.53.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioLineRx by 88.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.