HC Wainwright Weighs in on GlycoMimetics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlycoMimetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLYC. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

GLYC opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $193.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.19. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

