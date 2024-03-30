HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) COO Karin Sue Coleman Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) COO Karin Sue Coleman sold 23,000 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $2,659,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,099.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HCI Group stock opened at $116.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,558,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HCI Group by 859.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,759 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,815,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,633,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

