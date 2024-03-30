Head-To-Head Analysis: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) versus Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -188.90% -155.39% -43.42% NanoString Technologies -102.44% -548.25% -53.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 NanoString Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33

Volatility & Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 216.46%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given NanoString Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $60.28 million 26.06 -$113.87 million ($0.55) -2.87 NanoString Technologies $127.26 million 0.00 -$159.54 million ($3.53) N/A

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoString Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats NanoString Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter Pro and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers Master Kits, cartridges, ancillary reagents, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in instruments; and Prosigna in vitro diagnostic kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial biology. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the development of NGS sequencing platform and related assays; and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to develop CAR-T regimens that enhances patient outcomes for various types of cancer, as well as collaboration with Stanford Medicine, Acrobat Genomics, and Illumina Accelerator to discover new drug targets for gene editing-based therapeutics. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. On February 4, 2024, NanoString Technologies, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

