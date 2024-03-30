Head-To-Head Comparison: Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) vs. Nippon Building Fund (OTCMKTS:NBFJF)

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) and Nippon Building Fund (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Nippon Building Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Media & Community Trust Co. -40.66% -170.65% -5.24% Nippon Building Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Nippon Building Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $119.26 million 0.81 $5.92 million ($3.34) -1.28 Nippon Building Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Nippon Building Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Building Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Nippon Building Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nippon Building Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.32%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than Nippon Building Fund.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments. The Company also owns one hotel in northern California and a lending platform that originates loans under the Small Business Administration ("SBA") 7(a) loan program. The Company seeks to apply the expertise of CIM Group Management, LLC ("CIM Group") and its affiliates to the acquisition, development and operation of premier multifamily properties and creative office assets that cater to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media and entertainment in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States.

About Nippon Building Fund

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc.) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

