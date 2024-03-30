Head-To-Head Comparison: RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -7.50% N/A -3.02% Scienjoy -1.48% -0.73% -0.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and Scienjoy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $2.20 billion 1.46 -$165.24 million ($1.75) -19.85 Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.14 $28.03 million ($0.10) -10.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Scienjoy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

98.6% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of RingCentral shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RingCentral and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 8 7 1 2.56 Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

RingCentral presently has a consensus price target of $38.89, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. Scienjoy has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,566.67%. Given Scienjoy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than RingCentral.

Risk & Volatility

RingCentral has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scienjoy beats RingCentral on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience. It provides RingCentral Video, a video meeting service that includes the company's RCV video and team messaging capabilities; offers video and audio conferencing, team messaging, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management, as well as pre-meeting, in-meeting, and post-meeting capabilities. In addition, the company offers RingCentral Professional Services, which include consultation, UCaaS and CCaaS implementation, VoIP phone system adoption, configuring custom workflows, customer and user onboarding, ongoing support, advanced support, managed services, and more. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, state and local government, and others. It sells its products to enterprise customers, as well as small and medium-sized businesses through resellers and distributors, partners, and global service providers. RingCentral, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

