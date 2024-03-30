Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Head-To-Head Review

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Hello Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudflare has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hello Group and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hello Group 16.27% 17.23% 12.12% Cloudflare -14.19% -15.92% -4.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

51.0% of Hello Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Cloudflare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hello Group and Cloudflare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hello Group $1.69 billion 0.69 $275.72 million $1.38 4.50 Cloudflare $1.30 billion 25.21 -$183.95 million ($0.55) -176.05

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hello Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hello Group and Cloudflare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hello Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cloudflare 4 10 9 0 2.22

Hello Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 122.76%. Cloudflare has a consensus target price of $87.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.64%. Given Hello Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hello Group is more favorable than Cloudflare.

Summary

Hello Group beats Cloudflare on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names. The company also provides livestream services for various content and activities comprising talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers to its platform's users; value-added services; advertising and marketing services; and mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products. It offers website and application performance solutions, including content delivery, load balancing, DNS, agro smart routing, video stream delivery, web optimization, cache reserve, cloudfare waiting room, and cloudfare data localization suite; SASE platform through cloudfare one that provides a cloud-based network-as-a-service; network services which deliver network connectivity, security, and performance, including magic WAN, magic transit, magic firewall, cloudflare network interconnect, and spectrum. In addition, the company provides zero trust services, such as cloudflare access, cloudflare gateway, remote browser isolation, cloud access security broker, cloud email security, and data loss prevention products that protects, inspects, and provides privilege rules to grant access to data and application. Further, it provides developer-based solutions consisting of cloudflare workers, R2 object storage, workers KV, durable objects, cloudfare pages, cloudfare stream, and cloudfare images; and consumer products comprising of 1.1.1.1, a DNS resolver, WARP, a virtual private network, and cloudfare registrar that secures registration and management of domain names. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, and non-profit industries, as well as government. Cloudflare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

