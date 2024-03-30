Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) EVP Acquires $25,835.40 in Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,604.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Herbalife Trading Up 6.1 %
HLF opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48.
Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Herbalife’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.
