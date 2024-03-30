Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.47, but opened at $9.76. Herbalife shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 171,791 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Herbalife news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 61,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,604.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 85,757 shares of company stock valued at $723,278. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Herbalife Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after buying an additional 1,050,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,968,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,197,000 after purchasing an additional 456,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 209,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,121,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,567 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.