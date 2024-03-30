Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Down 2.8%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.86. 1,310,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,180,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Hertz Global last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

