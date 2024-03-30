Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stake Trimmed by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Hexcel accounts for about 4.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Hexcel worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.