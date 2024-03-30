Highland Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 611 Shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVSU stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.08. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

