Highland Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,032 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF comprises about 4.3% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GINN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,875,000 after buying an additional 1,457,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,997,000.

NYSEARCA:GINN opened at $56.13 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07.

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

