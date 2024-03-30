Highland Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for 0.5% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GenTrust LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

