Highland Financial Advisors LLC Has $28.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 12.2% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $28,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average is $109.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

