Highland Financial Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

