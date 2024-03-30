Highland Financial Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVSE. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 145,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSE stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93.

About Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

