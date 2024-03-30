Highland Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.7% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $259.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $198.61 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

