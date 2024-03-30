Highland Financial Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 330,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHH opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

