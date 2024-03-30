Highland Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.6% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $42.09.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

