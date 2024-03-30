Highland Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMIN. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SMIN stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

