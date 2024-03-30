Highland Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,596 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VNQ opened at $86.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

